Brazil, Argentina on the cusp of qualification

SAO PAULO • Brazil host Colombia in Sao Paulo today knowing victory will book their ticket to Qatar with six World Cup 2022 qualifiers to spare following a near perfect record so far.

Even a draw for the Selecao would be enough if Uruguay lose at home to Argentina tomorrow, and Brazilian media have reported that coach Tite is already planning to head to the Arab Cup in Qatar next month to check out the World Cup venues and facilities.

Publicly, though, the 60-year-old is not getting ahead of himself with a trip to face arch-rivals Argentina in San Juan next week.

Tite said: "We have two important matches against two teams that, for me, are of the highest level. A good performance and a good result against Colombia will provide us with a good preparation for Argentina."

Brazil have dominated their Conmebol World Cup qualifying group, winning 10 of their 11 matches and scoring 26 goals.

Their only blemish was a 0-0 draw away to Colombia last month that brought to an end a nine-match winning run.

Another tight game is likely against a team on a run of three consecutive goal-less draws.

Colombia welcome back playmaker James Rodriguez for the first time in a year but they have been hit by the loss of injured veteran striker Radamel Falcao.

The Colombians are currently locked in a tight battle to qualify automatically for the World Cup alongside Ecuador and Uruguay.

The three teams are separated by a single point in the battle to finish in the top four places, with the fifth-placed side heading into an inter-confederation play-off.

Like Brazil, second-placed Argentina could also secure qualification during this international window, although they would need other results to go their way.

They may have to do without captain Lionel Messi, who is suffering from knee and hamstring problems, and has missed his French club Paris Saint-Germain's last two matches.

After their trip to Uruguay, Argentina, unbeaten in 25 matches, host Brazil and victories in both could be enough to book their ticket to Qatar.

Uruguay, though, will be out for revenge after their 3-0 capitulation in Buenos Aires last month. They will be without the injured Edinson Cavani, although fellow forward Luis Suarez is in the squad.

Having also crumbled 4-1 away to Brazil last month, long-serving Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez finds himself under pressure, with many fans believing the 74-year-old's record-breaking 15-year tenure should come to an end.

Free-scoring Ecuador, in third spot, will look to bolster their qualification hopes as they host bottom side Venezuela today, before a trip to Chile next week.

Only Venezuela appear out of the qualification picture, sitting nine points behind the top five, although Chile, Bolivia, Paraguay and Peru have some ground to make up with just six qualifiers left.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE