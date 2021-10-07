Brazil all stacked and ready to win Qatar 2022 ticket

MONTEVIDEO • After last month's turbulent round of World Cup qualification matches, Brazil can now boast a full squad and a clear objective - booking their ticket for Qatar 2022.

The Selecao lead the table with a perfect record of eight wins so far ahead of today's trip to Venezuela, followed by a clash away to Colombia on Sunday and the visit of Uruguay next week.

Three more victories could possibly secure Brazil's qualification in record time.

"Obviously, it's always good to qualify as soon as possible," said full-back Alex Sandro. "However, we always think about playing to win, playing our best, showing everything we've been working on.

"In the next games we're going to do our best to secure qualification."

Brazil will also hope to avoid the chaos of last month when coach Tite was shorn of nine England-based members, and saw their clash with Argentina abandoned after just 10 minutes by Brazilian public health officials due to four Premier League-based Argentinian players breaking coronavirus regulations.

Covid-19 was largely to blame for both issues, and they have since been ironed out between the British and Brazilian governments, although there is still no news on when the Argentina match will be replayed.

For Leeds winger Raphinha, the resolution comes as a relief after his first call-up to the national squad was aborted by his club's refusal to release him.

"I was very difficult, I was very frustrated. Of course, I was hoping until the last minute that I could come," he said.

"All I could do was keep calm, keep working hard, because I knew there would be another call-up in a few weeks time."

It has all worked out well for Raphinha, who has been in fine form with three goals in seven Premier League games this season.

"It's a very happy moment in my career and in my life," he added.

While Argentina are also unbeaten in qualifying, they trail Brazil (24) by six points. The South American champions travel to Paraguay today, before hosting Uruguay on Sunday and then entertaining Peru at home next week.

All 10 Conmebol teams will be playing three World Cup qualifiers in the space of one week because a number of matches earlier this year and last year were postponed due to Covid-19.

"I'm a bit worried about these matches," said Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni, who has to make do without injured forwards Sergio Aguero and Paulo Dybala. "It's something new for us, we hope to tackle them in the best way."

Like Brazil, Argentina's qualification looks to be a formality but the battle behind them for the remaining two places is fierce. Uruguay, Ecuador, Colombia and Paraguay are separated by just four points, with another nine matches still to play.

Uruguay have the toughest fixture list - after Colombia today, they travel to Argentina and Brazil.

But striker Edinson Cavani, who was not part of the team last month due to Covid-19 restrictions, is still confident of staying in touching distance, claiming that his teammates can "go out and compete anywhere".

