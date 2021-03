When the Young Lions take to the newly laid artificial pitch at the Jalan Besar Stadium tonight against Albirex Niigata, two players will be reunited with their former colleagues.

But do not expect the encounter to be too friendly, because Daniel Goh, 21, and Zamani Zamri, 19, who both spent a season with Albirex in 2020 and 2019 respectively, are eager for an upset against the reigning champions.