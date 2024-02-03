Branthwaite earns late point for Everton in 2-2 draw with Tottenham

Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Tottenham Hotspur - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - February 3, 2024 Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite scores their second goal past Tottenham Hotspur's Guglielmo Vicario Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff REUTERS
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Tottenham Hotspur - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - February 3, 2024 Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite after the match Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff REUTERS
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Tottenham Hotspur - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - February 3, 2024 Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite scores their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff REUTERS
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Tottenham Hotspur - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - February 3, 2024 Tottenham Hotspur's Timo Werner in action with Everton's Seamus Coleman REUTERS/Phil Noble
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Tottenham Hotspur - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - February 3, 2024 Everton manager Sean Dyche reacts Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff REUTERS
LIVERPOOL, England - Jarrad Branthwaite scored a 94th minute equaliser as relegation-threatened Everton rescued a point against Tottenham Hotspur with a 2-2 home draw on Saturday to move out of the bottom three in the Premier League table.

Richarlison, once the darling of Goodison Park, scored a brace of goals in the first half and looked to have won the game for the visitors, but Branthwaite headed in at the back post after Everton had troubled Spurs all game with their set-pieces.

Jack Harrison also scored for Everton and after Spurs failed to kill the game in the second half, the battling Merseyside club always had hope they could take something from the match.

Spurs are in fourth in the table on 44 points from 23 games, missing the chance to move level with second-placed Manchester City, though they have played a game more. Everton have 19 points from their 23 games. REUTERS

