'Brains' of Geylang's team set for debut

Vincent Bezecourt is a title-winning footballer, lifting the United States' Major League Soccer Supporters' Shield with the New York Red Bulls in 2018 and the Armenian Premier League crown with Alashkert last year.

He has even played in Uefa's Europa Conference League and the qualification rounds of the Europa League and Champions League.

Yet, the 28-year-old French midfielder says he has not really enjoyed his journey so far. But he believes he can achieve that with Geylang International this season.

Bezecourt, who will make his debut against the Lion City Sailors in Geylang's Singapore Premier League (SPL) season opener tonight at Our Tampines Hub, said: "As much as I was a league champion, I haven't enjoyed it (football). In Armenia especially, I could not connect with local players because we spoke different languages.

"In terms of football, it was too defensive for my liking... An attacking player like me doesn't get to see too much of the action.

"It is important to me that I enjoy and feel happy while I play and I think I can get that here. Just winning alone does not mean you feel fulfilled."

The Bordeaux native added: "What I bring is flair and attacking threat and I like to be on the ball to create scoring opportunities for my team."

Geylang coach Noor Ali is confident that Bezecourt, along with Sime Zuzul, who has arrived from Balestier Khalsa, can link up well in front of goal. The pair have huge shoes to fill, given that Amy Recha and Matheus Moresche - who scored 23 goals between them for the Eagles last season - have left the club.

Said Noor Ali, 46: "We are lucky to have someone like Bezecourt. To be honest, he should be playing in a much bigger league, so I was shocked that he wanted to come to this league and play for Geylang.

"He is going to be the brains of the team and I look forward to what he can do for us this season."

Geylang will have their work cut out tonight. They face a Sailors side who kicked off their title defence with a 3-1 victory over Hougang United last Sunday.

Last season, the Sailors thumped the Eagles 8-0 in their first meeting at Our Tampines Hub.

Geylang have not had the best of preparations, cancelling all training sessions last week owing to at least 15 positive Covid-19 cases in the squad.

The team returned to practice only on Monday.

Said Noor Ali: "We have to be positive. It's a new environment with new players and we are all looking forward to our first match.

"Sailors are the kind of opponents everyone looks forward to facing."

Since their formation in 2020, the Sailors have won all five encounters against Geylang, scoring 20 goals in the process. But coach Kim Do-hoon says his team will not be complacent tonight.

He said: "No matter who our opponents are, we will go out there with the focus of getting the job done."

ALBIREX V BALESTIER (TOMORROW)

Last season's runners-up Albirex fell 2-0 to a decimated Tanjong Pagar United last week.

The Japanese side are on a dismal run, failing to win their last four SPL matches, dating back to last season.

Balestier will look to build on their 2-2 draw with Tampines Rovers last week, which saw them put up a stirring second-half comeback from two goals down.

This match also marks the return of Balestier's ex-Albirex attackers Ryoya Taniguchi and Kuraba Kondo. The pair netted 17 goals between them for the Japanese team last season.

TANJONG PAGAR V HOUGANG (SUNDAY)

Tanjong Pagar will be looking to register a second surprise victory in as many weeks. Last week, the Jaguars managed to name only five out of the permitted nine substitutes - two of whom were goalkeepers - owing to a spate of Covid-19 cases.

This time, they will welcome back forward Khairul Amri and defender Shahrin Saberin.

Hougang's bid for points will depend on overcoming a wretched recent record against their opponents - they failed to beat Tanjong Pagar in all three matches last season, with one loss and two draws.

S'PORE PREMIER LEAGUE

TODAY

Geylang v Lion City Sailors

Our Tampines Hub, 7.45pm

TOMORROW

Albirex v Balestier

Jurong East Stadium, 5.30pm

SUNDAY

Tanjong Pagar v Hougang

Jurong East Stadium, 5.30pm

* All on Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch202.