Bowen, Soucek on target as West Ham ease past Sheffield United

Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Sheffield United - London Stadium, London, Britain - September 30, 2023 West Ham United&#039;s Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge REUTERS
Updated
36 sec ago
Published
37 sec ago

LONDON - Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek's first-half goals secured a comfortable 2-0 home Premier League victory for West Ham United over Sheffield United on Saturday.

The hosts had little trouble keeping United at bay, with the visitors still looking shell-shocked from their humbling 8-0 loss to Newcastle United last weekend.

It took 24 minutes before Bowen broke the deadlock with a composed one-touch finish from 12 yards into the bottom corner.

Thirteen minutes later, Michail Antonio set up Soucek inside the box, and the Czech midfielder scored with his left foot just before falling over.

Sheffield United struggled to create chances against a tactically sound West Ham and, apart from Anis Ben Slimane's volley in the dying minutes, the Blades never went close to scoring.

David Moyes' side now are seventh in the league after seven matches, with 13 points. Sheffield United are bottom with a single point. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top