Bournemouth's resurgence continues with win at Palace

LONDON - Resurgent Bournemouth climbed further away from the Premier League relegation zone with a comfortable 2-0 victory at Crystal Palace courtesy of goals by Marcos Senesi and Kieffer Moore on Wednesday.

Senesi headed in from a corner in the 25th minute and Bournemouth were rarely put under any prolonged pressure by a disappointing Palace side who were booed after substitute Moore wrapped things up in stoppage time with a header.

The closest the hosts came to an equaliser was just after halftime when former Bournemouth player Jefferson Lerma struck a right-footed shot that thudded against the post.

Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth have now gone four games unbeaten in the league and are up to 15th place in the table with 16 points from 15 games, nine points clear of third from bottom Everton.

Palace, who are now winless in their last four games, are in 14th place, also with 16 points, and face Liverpool and Manchester City in their next two matches. REUTERS