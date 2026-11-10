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Bournemouth's Hill gets first senior England call

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FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Europa League - Sparta Prague v AFC Bournemouth - epet ARENA, Prague, Czech Republic - November 5, 2026 AFC Bournemouth's James Hill applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Eva Korinkova/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Europa League - Sparta Prague v AFC Bournemouth - epet ARENA, Prague, Czech Republic - November 5, 2026 AFC Bournemouth's James Hill applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Eva Korinkova/File Photo

LONDON, Nov 10 - Bournemouth defender James Hill has been called up to the England senior squad for the first time ahead of Thursday's Nations League home clash against Croatia.

• The 24-year-old centre back has represented England at Under 20 and Under 21 level.

• Hill could earn a first cap with Arsenal's Ezri Konsa ruled out of the Croatia game.

• Hill has been ever present for Bournemouth this season.

• Marc Guehi has also been ruled out with injury.

• England face Croatia before playing Spain away on Sunday. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.