Bournemouth's Hill gets first senior England call
LONDON, Nov 10 - Bournemouth defender James Hill has been called up to the England senior squad for the first time ahead of Thursday's Nations League home clash against Croatia.
• The 24-year-old centre back has represented England at Under 20 and Under 21 level.
• Hill could earn a first cap with Arsenal's Ezri Konsa ruled out of the Croatia game.
• Hill has been ever present for Bournemouth this season.
• Marc Guehi has also been ruled out with injury.
• England face Croatia before playing Spain away on Sunday. REUTERS