Bournemouth strike early in rout of Swansea

Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fourth Round - AFC Bournemouth v Swansea City - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - January 25, 2024
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fourth Round - AFC Bournemouth v Swansea City - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - January 25, 2024 AFC Bournemouth's Alex Scott and Milos Kerkez celebrate after the match REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
BOURNEMOUTH, England - Bournemouth scored five times in the first half to crush second-tier Swansea City 5-0 in the FA Cup fourth round on Thursday.

Defender Lloyd Kelly put Premier League Bournemouth in front after seven minutes, firing into the top corner following a free kick.

Alex Scott doubled the lead three minutes later from close range before he set up Luis Sinisterra for the third in the 14th minute.

Forwards David Brooks and Dominic Solanke added a goal each for the hosts to make it 5-0 at halftime.

Bournemouth also beat Championship side Swansea 3-2 in the League Cup second round in August.

Tottenham Hotspur host holders Manchester City and Aston Villa face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge among the other fourth-round clashes on Friday. REUTERS

