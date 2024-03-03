Bournemouth heap more misery on Burnley with 2-0 away win

BURNLEY - Bournemouth extended relegation-battling Burnley's Premier League winless run to nine matches with a 2-0 victory at Turf Moor on Sunday after goals from Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo gave Andoni Iraola's side their first win in 2024.

Bournemouth had not won a game since Boxing Day and the victory moved them up to 31 points to sit 13th, 11 points clear of the relegation zone.

Burnley remain second-bottom after a fourth straight loss, 11 points from the safety zone with 11 games left. The defeat also marked the first time they had lost 11 league matches at home in a season.

"It is always nice to win. I think we have played much better games without getting the win but today we really needed it," Bournemouth's Iraola said.

"We've been playing well lately but not getting the wins. Maybe we needed a game like this where we were not playing well but got the win."

Bournemouth took the lead after 13 minutes through Kluivert who latched onto a long ball over the top and outsmarted Dara O'Shea with a quick turn before firing past James Trafford.

Burnley dominated possession, with 80% of the ball at one stage, but lacked accuracy with the final pass into the box while a couple of efforts went over the bar.

Bournemouth keeper Neto was also forced to make a fine save from Jacob Bruun Larsen's free-kick on the stroke of halftime when he clawed it out of the air, with the ball nearly going over the line according to the Goal Decision System.

"I think we were all disappointed with how we were playing, but we were not losing so we had the game to take it to them," Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook said.

"We changed a few things at halftime and tried to be more aggressive."

After the restart, Bournemouth nearly made it 2-0 when Kluivert was released down the left and found Dominic Solanke open on the opposite flank but he shot straight at the keeper from a tight angle.

However, they continued to attack and Semenyo sealed the points late on after a solo run when the Ghanaian cut in from the left and saw his shot deflected into the net, triggering a mass exodus as disappointed Burnley fans headed for the exits.

"We can be pleased with a lot of the parts of our game but the overriding emotion is bitterly disappointed we haven't got anything to show for it," Burnley midfielder Josh Cullen said.

"We started the game really well, we were on top and creating chances but one chance for them and you get punished. We are learning the hard way."