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Nov 29 - Bournemouth joined some elite company as they beat Fulham 2-1 away for an 11th successive win in all competitions on Sunday, a result that moved them into fifth place in the Premier League.

Goals by Marcus Tavernier and Justin Kluivert made it six straight league wins for the south-coast club under new boss Marco Rose.

The only other Premier League clubs to record at least 11 consecutive wins in all competitions are Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Aston Villa.

City hold the record of 21 in 2020-2021.

"It's incredible the run we are on a the moment. But it's no surprise we're on it with the way we are playing," Tavernier said. "We just want to continue.

"We're buzzing that we've won another game, but we have to continue this form and continue to keep pushing. We've changed the narrative of Bournemouth Football Club in the sense of where we're pushing in the table."

Bournemouth's astonishing league run is all the more impressive as they are also juggling the Europa League and lead the table in that competition with five wins from five.

They are the first English club to win their first five fixtures in their debut season in Europe.

"We want to continue to make history for Bournemouth and hopefully at the end of the season we can have something to celebrate," Tavernier said.

The only blot on Bournemouth's copybook at Craven Cottage on Sunday was a stoppage time red card for Kluivert.

He will miss Bournemouth's home clash with Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday. REUTERS