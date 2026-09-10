Bottom dwellers Young Lions, Tanjong Pagar United look to rise again with revamped squads

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Young Lions coach Firdaus Kassim (centre) says new foreign signings will complement the younger Singaporean players in the squad.

SINGAPORE – The Young Lions and Tanjong Pagar United have occupied the bottom two places of the Singapore Premier League (SPL) for the past three seasons, but there is cause for optimism as both teams have beefed up their squads for the 2026-27 campaign.

Firdaus Kassim’s Young Lions head into their opening fixture against FC Jurong on Sept 13 boosted notably by the arrivals of several Japanese players, some of whom boast J.League experience.

Shuya Yamashita made the switch from fellow SPL club Tampines Rovers and has been joined by Miyu Sato (FC Ryukyu), Kagami Toi (Thespa Gunma) and Hisatoshi Nishido (Renofa Yamaguchi) from the J3 League, while Daisuke Sakai has signed from Indonesian side PSM Makassar.

Firdaus believes they will help complement and support the younger Singaporean players in the squad.

“The players we have brought in can offer different experiences, standards and perspectives, whether from Japan or other local clubs, while also fitting in to what we want to achieve with the development of our young players,” the 39-year-old coach said.

“It is not simply about bringing in numbers; it is about finding the right profiles to complement the squad. That is why we looked carefully at their backgrounds and the kind of impact they could have on this group. We wanted players who could contribute on the pitch, but also help raise the standards in training and the changing room. ”

Senior Singapore players Hafiz Nor and Joel Chew are also among the Young Lions’ ranks while Welsh midfielder Kai Whitmore, who hopes to play for the Lions one day through his Singaporean heritage on his grandfather’s side , is set to make his SPL bow after signing for the club in April.

Besides their footballing abilities, Firdaus is hoping that Hafiz and Chew can be mentors for the young players and provide guidance off the pitch as well.

“They also understand the challenges that young Singaporean players face, whether it is balancing football with school or national service, or adapting to the demands of competing at a higher level,” he said of the duo.

With more foreign and older players in the team, Firdaus admits that striking a balance between youth development and being a competitive SPL side is their “biggest challenge”.

For the coming season, clubs may field a maximum of seven foreigners in the starting XI, and game time for younger local players may take a hit.

But he insists the Young Lions’ approach puts their young guns at the forefront while they also aim to achieve positive results in the league.

He said: “The balance is not about choosing between development and winning. It is about creating an environment where development and competitiveness can happen together.

“Young players still have to earn their place on merit. We do not want to give young players a free pass into first-team football. They have to compete for their place, because that competitiveness is also part of their development.”

Meanwhile, Tanjong Pagar, who have entered a new era under fresh management led by local entrepreneur Rajesh Nair , are looking to avoid the wooden spoon for a third consecutive term with some eye-catching foreign signings.

The Jaguars’ attack will be spearheaded by 2022 Golden Boot winner Boris Kopitovic, while Masahiro Sugita and Riku Fukashiro add Japanese flair to their offence, with Lazar Vujanic providing support from midfield.

At the back, Equatorial Guinea international Marvin Anieboh and another Japanese, Yuki Aizu, will boost the backline in front of Spanish goalkeeper Aitor Mujica.

Locals such as veterans Madhu Mohana and Taufik Suparno, as well as the promising Jared Gallagher, have also arrived at the club, who kick off their season against Geylang International on Sept 14.

Tanjong Pagar United’s Boris Kopitovic (centre), the 2022 Golden Boot winner, will be pivotal as the Jaguars’ main offensive threat this season. PHOTO: BERITA HARIAN

Naqiuddin Eunos, who is in his second spell with the Jaguars, said the vibes are “fantastic” under new coach Miquel Llado.

“We have an experienced coach who came in, and I think we understand what to do (for him),” he said. “The players that we have are good to compete. We’ve had a few pre-season games and every game we’ve actually improved a lot.”

Kopitovic agreed with his teammate’s sentiments , praising the attacking football which Llado is trying to instil in the side, and hopes to emulate his past goalscoring form to help the team move up the table.

“Of course it’s difficult because it’s a different style, different players... but I will give my best to push the team. I’m here to score goals. This is my job,” said the 31-year-old Montenegrin.

“We have enough quality to compete this season very well against all opponents. I think Tanjong Pagar will be a very good and very serious team for the upcoming season. ”

Llado said his new signings will bolster his side defensively and help them stay organised on the pitch , adding that the Jaguars are motivated and ambitious for this campaign .

“We look competitive – that’s the most important thing. We’re not going to be the Tanjong Pagar of last year, that I can assure you,” the 37-year-old said.

But while he is confident, Llado remained coy on the Jaguars’ targets, saying: “I’m not a big fan of objectives... If you set an objective and you don’t make it, then what do you do?

“We go day by day, we go game by game. And at the end of the season, next May, we will put the grades.”