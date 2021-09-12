Bottas wins sprint race, but Verstappen in pole

MONZA • Max Verstappen will start the Formula One Italian Grand Prix on pole today, despite finishing second in yesterday's qualifying sprint.

Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas won the 18-lap race at Monza ahead of the Dutchman, but was already condemned to start today's race at the back of the grid after being penalised for taking on power-unit components in qualifying on Friday.

Red Bull's Verstappen also claimed two championship points to extend his lead on Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton to five after the reigning champion finished fifth, some 20 seconds off the pace.

"It's the first medal of my life!" said Verstappen of his second-place medal.

"It's amazing to be here and see all the Italian fans, they are so passionate.

"The race was better than expected, we scored some nice little points. It is going to be an interesting race tomorrow.

"We did trim our car to have decent top speed but we also know Mercedes have good speed over the whole lap."

McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo will join Verstappen on the front row.

The Australian said: "It's been a long time to be in this position. It's good to be back.

"Tomorrow is the important one. We gain a position due to Valtteri's problems, so that's good.

"Full attack tomorrow! That's what gave me a good start. I thought maybe I would get Max into Turn 1 but I'm looking forward to tomorrow."

ITALIAN GP GRID

1ST ROW 1 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull

2 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) McLaren

2ND ROW 3 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren

4 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes

3RD ROW 5 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari

6 Carlos Sainz (Esp) Ferrari

4TH ROW 7 Antonio Giovinazzi (Ita) Alfa Romeo

8 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull

5TH ROW 9 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin

10 Fernando Alonso (Esp) Alpine

SELECTED 20 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes

Hamilton had started the sprint in second place behind Bottas but dropped back in the field after a dreadful start, which will make his latest bid for a 100th grand prix win that much harder.

The Briton has been stuck on 99 wins since victory at the British Grand Prix in July but, after strong displays in practice and qualifying, looked in good shape to make his century.

He will line up fourth on the grid with McLaren's Lando Norris up to third from fourth.

Bottas, who will be joining Alfa Romeo next season, said: "I feel good. It feels like it has been a while to finish first in a race.

"Unfortunately I'm starting from the back tomorrow but the speed is there, so I'll be fighting and coming as high as I can. Today, I enjoy and it was a clean race. We had a good pace. All good."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

ITALIAN GRAND PRIX

Race day: Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, 8pm