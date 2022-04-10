Boss talk not excuse for loss: Rangnick

LONDON • Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has insisted that talk of a new manager at the club did not distract his players yesterday, as the Red Devils' miserable season continued with a 1-0 Premier League defeat by Everton at Goodison Park.

The German will transition to a consultancy role after this season, with Ajax Amsterdam coach Erik ten Hag reportedly set for a move to the Old Trafford hot seat.

"I don't think this should be an excuse. We are Manchester United. We have lots of international players," said Rangnick on BT Sport.

"There will be a new manager next season but it shouldn't have an impact. It doesn't matter if the new manager will be announced in five, 15 or 20 days, the players should be eager to play Champions League. But, as long as we play like today, they don't deserve it."

Out of all Cup competitions, United were looking to earn a victory that would have kept their top-four hopes alive. But their task was made all the more difficult when Anthony Gordon gave Everton a first-half lead.

Rangnick added that he was not happy with his team's lacklustre performance as they stayed in seventh spot on 51 points.

"We have to be disappointed," he said. "We had a good start and should have created more chances. Then we concede and lost a bit of composure.

"We didn't find the right player at the right moment. We didn't have enough players in the box when we played crosses."

For the Toffees, hovering above the relegation zone, the nerves showed after the break. But they hung on for a precious victory that helped them pull four points clear of 18th-placed Burnley (24), who travel to Norwich City today.

Frank Lampard now has real hope that Everton - who have played continuously in the English top flight since 1954 - will still be in the Premier League next season.

The Toffees boss told BT Sport: "I'm very proud. (It is) pressure times. It starts with us. When you are not at your best you have to fight through it. You might give a ball away but the only way to get that back is to fly in and tackle.