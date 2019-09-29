Boss praises Spurs' character after setbacks

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

Tottenham 2

Southampton 1

LONDON • Tottenham have finally broken their three-match winless run in all competitions, after they hung on with 10 men to clinch a precious 2-1 Premier League home win over Southampton yesterday.

The victory was much-needed relief for coach Mauricio Pochettino, after winning just two of their opening eight games of the season.

The manager had admitted that his players were "unsettled" following a 2-2 draw with Olympiakos in the Champions League, a 2-1 loss to Leicester in the league last week, and an embarrassing midweek defeat on penalties by League Two side Colchester in the League Cup.

Spurs, though, found enough determination to make sure they collected all three points yesterday despite defender Serge Aurier's sending-off as early as the 31st minute.

"To be honest I am not surprised by the character of the team. We always have that character. We have amazing players and we were playing in the Champions League final only a couple of months ago, Pochettino told a press conference.

"Sometimes I am not happy because the players, staff and fans are affected by what happens around us. I am always in the same way. I am the same way when we qualified for the final as I was this week. It's all about balance."

Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele fired his team into the lead in the 24th minute.

Aurier then received his marching orders for a second yellow for bringing down Ryan Bertrand, just four minutes after he was first booked.

It got worse for Spurs when their captain and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris took too long in trying to clear a back pass and then wildly miskicked to allow the onrushing Danny Ings to bundle the ball over the line in the 39th minute.

It was the Frenchman's ninth error leading to a goal in just over three years.

Harry Kane then scored with a low shot from inside the area in the 43rd minute to restore Spurs' lead at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The England striker has now scored in six consecutive Premier League appearances against Southampton, netting eight goals during this run.

After the break, Southampton pushed hard to make the most of their numerical advantage but Lloris atoned for his earlier error with two superb saves from James Ward-Prowse and Maya Yoshida.

Kane could have sealed the three points when he fired just wide after a brilliant solo run six minutes from time but, to the relief of Pochettino and Lloris, it was all good in the end.

