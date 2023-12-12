Borussia Dortmund to be ‘brave’ against PSG in Champions League

DORTMUND – Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said on Dec 12 that his team would be “brave” against a Paris Saint-Germain side in danger of exiting the Champions League in the group stage.

PSG need to win at Dortmund on Dec 13 to guarantee progress to the knockout stage alongside their hosts, who have already qualified.

If PSG draw or lose, the French champions will need Newcastle United and AC Milan to share the points in their match to avoid an early elimination.

“They know they need a win, but they know we also want the win,” Terzic said on Dec 12.

The coach said his side will need to defend PSG’s “world-class Kylian Mbappe” as a team.

He said: “It doesn’t matter which player plays one-on-one against Kylian Mbappe, it will always be difficult.”

Mbappe scored as PSG won 2-0 in Paris in September, Dortmund’s only loss in the Champions League this season.

PSG are top of Ligue 1 after winning their past eight matches, but Luis Enrique’s side have lost both away fixtures in the Champions League this season.

Dortmund are only fifth in the Bundesliga after just one win in their past six games but have impressed in Europe, qualifying from a tough group with a match to spare.

Currently first in Group F, Dortmund will go through to the last 16 as winners by avoiding defeat on Dec 13.

PSG lost both group matches on the road this season – in Newcastle and Milan and Terzic suggested that this is something Dortmund could exploit.

He said: “We play against PSG in front of a sold-out stadium. That is all the motivation we need to go for a win.

“We know what qualities they have as a team but we have also seen their defensive issues in away games. If we are courageous and have a level of intensity in our game we can cause any opponent problems.”

Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck said simply qualifying for the knockouts was not enough.

“If you finish first, you might have an easier opponent,” he said.