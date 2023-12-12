Borussia Dortmund to be ‘brave’ against PSG in Champions League

DORTMUND – Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said on Dec 12 that his team would be “brave” against a Paris Saint-Germain side in danger of exiting the Champions League in the group stage.
PSG need to win at Dortmund on Dec 13 to guarantee progress to the knockout stage alongside their hosts, who have already qualified.
If PSG draw or lose, the French champions will need Newcastle United and AC Milan to share the points in their match to avoid an early elimination.
“They know they need a win, but they know we also want the win,” Terzic said on Dec 12.
The coach said his side will need to defend PSG’s “world-class Kylian Mbappe” as a team.
He said: “It doesn’t matter which player plays one-on-one against Kylian Mbappe, it will always be difficult.”
Mbappe scored as PSG won 2-0 in Paris in September, Dortmund’s only loss in the Champions League this season.
PSG are top of Ligue 1 after winning their past eight matches, but Luis Enrique’s side have lost both away fixtures in the Champions League this season.
Dortmund are only fifth in the Bundesliga after just one win in their past six games but have impressed in Europe, qualifying from a tough group with a match to spare.
Currently first in Group F, Dortmund will go through to the last 16 as winners by avoiding defeat on Dec 13.
PSG lost both group matches on the road this season – in Newcastle and Milan and Terzic suggested that this is something Dortmund could exploit.
He said: “We play against PSG in front of a sold-out stadium. That is all the motivation we need to go for a win.
“We know what qualities they have as a team but we have also seen their defensive issues in away games. If we are courageous and have a level of intensity in our game we can cause any opponent problems.”
Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck said simply qualifying for the knockouts was not enough.
“If you finish first, you might have an easier opponent,” he said.
PSG eliminated Dortmund in the competition in 2020 but Terzic insisted that in itself was not motivation.
“I find revenge to be the wrong word in sport,” he said.
“What motivates me is to win games and to walk off the pitch as victors.
“We want to show the fans a great game.”
Dortmund go into the fixture without a number of players, including captain Emre Can, who is suspended.
Marcel Sabitzer and Marius Wolf are fitness doubts, while Felix Nmecha, Youssoufa Moukoko and Julian Ryerson will not play again in 2023 due to injury.
Meanwhile, Milan received a boost with the return of star attacker Rafael Leao.
The Portuguese has been out of action for the past month with a hamstring injury but Milan are confident their winger will be ready to start at St James’ Park and repeat his mesmerising display against PSG in November.
The 24-year-old is Milan’s undoubted star man, the player who when on form is capable of turning a match in his side’s favour but whose performances have been erratic in a troubled season for the Italian outfit.
Milan will need the version of Leao which tore PSG to bits if they are to have any chance of progressing to the last 16 as a painful home loss to Dortmund in their most recent group fixture left qualification out of their hands.
Leao has scored four times and set up three more this season, but has been criticised for lacklustre performances, his equaliser in the 2-1 home win over PSG his first goal in the best part of two months.
“Criticism spurs me on, keep talking because I’ll reply on the pitch,” said Leao, after the PSG win, which was the last time he found the net as he picked up his hamstring knock a few days later at Lecce.
Milan must beat Newcastle, not an impossible task judging by the 4-1 thumping Eddie Howe’s team took at Tottenham Hotspur on Dec 10, but also need group leaders Dortmund to beat PSG, who are two points ahead of Milan in second spot.
In other Champions League news, Uefa has fined Bayern Munich and threatened to ban fans from upcoming away fixtures due to supporter behaviour in European competitions.
Bayern issued a statement on Dec 11 saying the six-time Champions League winners have been penalised for the “use of prohibited fireworks and pyrotechnics and the throwing of objects from the FC Bayern fan block at Champions League matches”. AFP, REUTERS