Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic warns against individual mistakes against Atletico Madrid

DORTMUND – Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic warned his side that “individual mistakes are punished immediately” by Atletico Madrid, ahead of their Champions League quarter-final, second-leg tie at the Westfalenstadion on April 16.

Dortmund trail 2-1 after the first leg in Madrid, with both goals a result of errors by the away side.

“Atlético forced us to make mistakes last week. But tomorrow we have everything in our own hands to advance to the next round,” said Terzic on April 15.

“We know that our opponents are very experienced. Tomorrow we want to do better from the start.

“When you play against Atlético, individual mistakes are punished immediately. We know what must not happen to us tomorrow.

“But the reaction to it is much more important. We are ready to correct mistakes.”

But they will have to do that without Sebastien Haller, who scored a goal late on in the Metropolitano to bring the visitors back into the tie. However, winger Jadon Sancho is set to return.

Haller was subbed off after just 10 minutes in Dortmund’s 2-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach at the weekend, the Ivory Coast striker’s first league start since September.

Terzic said Haller “needs to rest for a week to get a clearer diagnosis but we assume he’ll definitely be unavailable for two to three weeks”.

The injury continues Haller’s health struggles at Dortmund. The striker missed six months with testicular cancer after signing with the club in the summer of 2022.

This season, he missed several matches with an ankle injury after returning from winning the Africa Cup of Nations with the Ivory Coast.

Dortmund were, however, given a boost with the news that English winger Sancho, who missed the April 13 win over Gladbach, will return.

“Jadon is fit again. He immediately felt better on Sunday and could train yesterday. He’s back in the squad,” said Terzic.