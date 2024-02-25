Bordeaux's Elis undergoes surgery after suffering serious head injury

FILE PHOTO: Jul 17, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Honduras forward Alberth Elis (7) and Panama defender Eric Davis (15) battle for possession of the ball during the first half of the CONCACAF Gold Cup Soccer group stage match at BBVA Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports/File photo REUTERS
Updated
Feb 25, 2024, 10:57 PM
Published
Feb 25, 2024, 10:56 PM

Bordeaux forward Alberth Elis has undergone surgery after sustaining a serious head injury during a Ligue 2 match against Guingamp, his club said on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Honduras international collided with Guingamp defender Donatien Gomis just 40 seconds into the game at Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux on Saturday, after which he was carried off on a stretcher.

Thirteenth-placed Bordeaux, who secured a 1-0 win over Guingamp, said Elis was rushed to the hospital after the incident and underwent surgery during the night.

They added that Elis had to be placed in a protective artificial coma.

"We will be monitoring his condition in hospital over the next few days. At this stage, it is not yet possible to give an opinion on Alberth's vital and functional prognosis," Bordeaux said in a statement.

"The club therefore expects that it will not be able to communicate any new decisive information for a few days and will not comment further on Alberth's state of health." REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top