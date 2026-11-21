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MANCHESTER, England, Nov 21 - Manchester City's slide from top of the table to a club in crisis reached an uncomfortable new low on Saturday when a 1-1 draw with Fulham extended a run that would have been virtually unthinkable only weeks ago.

A team who opened the season with seven straight Premier League victories have now followed up with four successive games without a win.

The numbers are piling up. City have lost three of their last four league games, as many defeats as they suffered in their previous 36. They have also gone nine games across all competitions without a clean sheet.

And beyond the statistics, it was the mood at the Etihad Stadium that told the full story.

As Fulham celebrated ending a run of 20 consecutive defeats against City and taking a point from the league giants for the first time in 15 years, thousands of home supporters headed for the exits before the final whistle.

Those who remained among the otherwise huge swathes of empty blue seats greeted the final whistle with a chorus of boos.

Glum-faced City boss Enzo Maresca trudged down the tunnel.

"Tough moment in terms of results... we were anxious in terms of going behind," said Maresca, who had changed the pre-game routine by having the squad stay at the new hotel on the Etihad campus on Friday night.

"In this moment all we can try to do is recover and we have another big game here on Tuesday (against Napoli in the Champions League).

"We changed a bit at halftime the way we were pressing. Second half we were much better. We had so many moments where we could have made a better choice but it's important that we arrived there and created chances and soon we can score more goals."

Their next league game is a trip to league leaders Arsenal and suddenly it looks less like a title showdown than a test of City's nerve.

The frustration stemmed as much from the performance as the result. City looked flat and passive for long stretches, vulnerable whenever Fulham attacked and strangely lacking urgency in possession.

During one stretch, exasperated supporters groaned when Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno was repeatedly allowed to take his time on the ball without any pressure. The intensity that has defined recent City sides was absent.

Elliot Anderson's equaliser in the 57th minute at least rescued a point but the midfielder acknowledged that the recurring pattern of City falling behind was becoming a concern.

"It's very frustrating," he said. "Going a goal down wasn't ideal but it seems to be happening. The second half was better, more intensity, we pushed higher. We just struggled to get the second goal.

"We're working on that. We are doing everything we can to fix it."

Anderson struck a volley into the bottom corner for his first league goal for City since joining from Nottingham Forest in the close season.

"That's my job on the edge of the box on corners from that side," he said. "Try to get a clean connection on target. Trying to stay calm in those situations and make good contact."

The 24-year-old said there was no sense of panic despite a turbulent period for the club, with City's worsening form coinciding with their appeal against more than 100 breaches of Premier League financial rules. City have denied any wrongdoing. REUTERS