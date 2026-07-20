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Boos as Trump and Infantino enter the field for World Cup trophy ceremony

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NEW YORK, July 19 - Boos descended from the stands as U.S. President Donald Trump and FIFA chief Gianni Infantino took to the field for the World Cup trophy ceremony at New York New Jersey stadium on Sunday.

Infantino said Trump would present the trophy to the winners of the World Cup final.

Spain beat defending champions Argentina 1-0 to win the title.

The boos had stopped when Trump and Infantino presented the players and coaches with their medals. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.