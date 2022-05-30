Book the hotel for next year's final: Klopp

LONDON • A season that promised to live in the memory of Liverpool fans ended in a night that will be remembered for all the wrong reasons, as Jurgen Klopp's men were beaten 1-0 by Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday.

The result not only rubbed salt into the wounds of thousands of supporters, who found themselves locked out of the Stade de France amid chaotic scenes, but it also meant their campaign - which appeared to be headed towards an unprecedented quadruple - finished on an anti-climax.

Two weeks ago, the Reds were on the brink of four trophies - a feat no English club have achieved.

None of their rivals have come as close as Liverpool to achieving the unthinkable, but it will be scant consolation with Jurgen Klopp's side having to settle for the League Cup and FA Cup double after missing out on the far bigger prizes of the Premier League and Champions League.

But the German can find solace in the fact that Liverpool have been in this position before.

In 2018, the dressing room was crushed after their Champions League final defeat by Real. However, Klopp was confident his players had the character to channel their disappointment and use it as fuel the following season.

Liverpool were able to bounce back, storming to their sixth European Cup after beating Tottenham in the final. The next year, they ended a 30-year drought by romping home in the Premier League.

The heads are again low at the moment.

Reds defender Andy Robertson revealed after the final whistle: "The dressing room is quiet, devastated. That is what happens when you don't win finals. We had chances, came up against an unbelievable goalkeeper (in Thibaut Courtois).

"Being honest though, we could have played better. In the second half, we didn't start great and they got hold of the game."

Yet, such is Klopp's unshakeable faith in his squad's ability to rise from adversity that he is already making plans for another tilt for all four trophies next term.

"I have the strong feeling we will come again," the 54-year-old insisted. "That is how it is because the boys are really competitive, we have an outstanding group together, we will have (one) again next year and then we go again.

"Where is the (Champions League) final next year? Istanbul? Book the hotel.

"These boys played an outstanding season. The two competitions we couldn't win we didn't win for the smallest possible margin. City was one point better and tonight, Madrid was one goal better.

"We had more shots on target but the most decisive stat is on Madrid's side.

"The stats are 50-50 but, apart from the goal, they did not have a shot on target."

Klopp has now won just one of his four Champions League finals, yet with the attacking riches Liverpool possess, he knows they will still be among the teams to beat next season.

"The difference between now and 2018 is I see us coming again," he added.

"I wished it but I couldn't know it. They have an incredible attitude, it's a fantastic group and we will go again."

