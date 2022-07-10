Bonmati dedicates goal to Spain's star

LONDON • Spain rebounded from the loss of star midfielder Alexia Putellas by beating Finland 4-1, as Germany also got their Euro 2022 campaign off to a flying start with a 4-0 win over Denmark on Friday.

La Roja had been pre-tournament favourites until the cruciate ligament injury suffered by the reigning Ballon d'Or Feminin winner in training last week.

However, Jorge Vilda's side showed why they are still contenders to win a first major women's tournament despite falling behind inside a minute to Linda Sallstrom's strike at Stadium MK near London.

Goals from Irene Paredes, Aitana Bonmati, Lucia Garcia and Mariona Caldentey extended Spain's unbeaten run since March 2020.

Walking on crutches and decked out in a Spain shirt, Putellas was in attendance to offer encouragement to her teammates, who celebrated with her on the sidelines once they got over their slow start.

"I knew if I had the chance to score a goal in the game, the nicest thing would be to celebrate it with and dedicate it to her," said Bonmati. "It says a lot about our team. We have overcome adversities and bad news."

Meanwhile in the other Group B match, Germany produced a stunning display to dismantle Euro 2017 finalists Denmark. The eight-time winners were dominant from the start and could have been out of sight before half-time as Felicitas Rauch twice hit the crossbar at Brentford Community Stadium.

Lina Magull finally made the Germans' pressure count before goals from Lea Schuller, Lena Lattwein and Alexandra Popp rounded off a fine team performance.

"We played an outstanding game. We were at it right away and created plenty of scoring chances that we didn't really take advantage of in the first half," said Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg. "We were incredibly dominant and aggressive. It was a great team effort."

Separately, alcohol could be unavailable inside stadiums at the Qatar World Cup and only sold at selected fan zones for a few hours late at night, sources linked to the event's organisation have said.

While plans are still under discussion, the availability of alcohol has been a major talking point in the conservative Muslim country, where drinking in public is illegal.

Bars inside the stadiums could be dry, while alcohol may only be available at a limited number of fan sites from 10pm to 1am, said the sources, who have been briefed but are unwilling to speak on the record.

Fifa and the Qatari organising committee did not immediately comment on the plans for alcohol when asked.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE