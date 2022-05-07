Boehly group tipped to seal Blues deal

LONDON • Chelsea is edging closer to signing a sale agreement with a group led by former Guggenheim Partners president Todd Boehly, finally putting an end to a weeks-long bidding process.

At press time, there was no confirmation that Boehly's consortium has reached an agreement with Chelsea and its owner, the sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, but it is reported that it will be concluded soon.

Thereafter, the British government needs to approve the sale, and the Premier League needs to give the all-clear to the bidder, via its owners' and directors' test.

Boehly's consortium includes investment company Clearlake Capital, Swiss businessman Hansjoerg Wyss and Mark Walter, Bloomberg News has reported.

Boehly and Walter are co-owners of Major League Baseball's Los Angeles Dodgers. The group has not formally declared its members or their shareholdings, despite being in negotiations with the Blues for several weeks.

It is not clear how much it will be paying for Chelsea, but it is certain to beat the highest price last paid for an English football club, when the Glazer family bought Manchester United for more than £700 million (S$1.2 billion) in 2005.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Chelsea is expected to go for a world-record price for a sports club of around £2.5 billion.

On Thursday, Abramovich denied media reports that he had raised the asking price for the club and also sought a £1.5 billion loan to be repaid to him when the deal goes through.

The Russian put the club up for sale in early March, shortly before the British government placed him under far-reaching sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He still intends to give proceeds from the sale to charity, according to a rare public statement on the club's website on Thursday.

That pledge could remove hurdles to completing a process that has been advancing slowly towards a May 31 deadline, when the licence that enables the club to continue operating comes to an end.

Jim Ratcliffe, the founder of energy company Ineos Group Holdings, had mounted a late push to buy the club. His team met Chelsea influencers on Thursday, including the club's first black player and the Chelsea Supporters' Trust (CST), even after its £4.25 billion offer was rejected by the Raine Group, the American bank handling the sale.

On the same day, the CST called for a quick and transparent sale to ensure the future of the club.

Under the terms of its licence, Chelsea is now unable to offer new contracts to existing players or sign players from other clubs.

The uncertainty has affected matters on the pitch, with the Blues winning only one of their last four league games. Their cushion over fourth-placed Arsenal (63) has shrunk to just three points.

They host Wolves today and Thomas Tuchel is hopeful the sale of the club can be resolved soon.

The Chelsea manager said yesterday: "It surely affects the team but I cannot say to which degree...

"But I have been told last week that we have a preferred bidder and things are moving forward. I am focused on the pitch.

"When the situation is clear, you can take actions and make judgments, otherwise you are in a passive role. This is what we are."

Tuchel confirmed that the injured duo of N'Golo Kante and Jorginho are likely to be out today.

BLOOMBERG, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

CHELSEA V WOLVES

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 10pm