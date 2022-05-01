Boehly group set for nod, Ineos bid too late

LONDON • The consortium led by Todd Boehly, the part owner of Major League Baseball team Los Angeles Dodgers, is in exclusive negotiations to buy Premier League club Chelsea for US$3 billion (S$4.15 billion) and is set to be named as the preferred bidder, even though Ineos chairman Jim Ratcliffe's late bid has upended the sales process.

Roman Abramovich put the Blues up for sale in early March just before being sanctioned by the British government for his reported close ties with Russia President Vladimir Putin in the aftermath of the invasion of Ukraine.

The protracted bidding process is now believed to be close to a conclusion, with New York merchant bank, The Raine Group, which is handling the sale, set to pick Boehly's group as the front runners.

On Friday, another bid fronted by Boston Celtics and Atalanta co-owner Steve Pagliuca was rejected, leaving Boehly's consortium and the group led by former Liverpool chairman Martin Broughton as the two remaining parties, until Ratcliffe's last-minute offer.

The founder of chemicals giant Ineos on the same day made a dramatic intervention in the bidding war with a £4.25 billion (S$7.4 billion) takeover bid.

But the approach by Britain's richest man came weeks after Raine Group's initial deadline of March 18 had passed, prompting confusion among rival bidders.

According to media reports, it appears to have come too late and the Boehly consortium will now be able to enter into exclusive talks to seal the deal, with the other bidders said to have been informed of the situation.

A spokesman for Boehly's consortium refused to comment on Friday.

If the sale goes through, it would increase American influence in the Premier League, with "Big Six" rivals Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal already owned by American investors.

Chelsea hope to have a new owner in place by the end of this month as manager Thomas Tuchel looks to plan for next season.

A top-four place will certainly assuage the worries over the club's future and the Blues can take a big step towards securing third place with a top-flight win at relegation-threatened Everton, who are two points from safety, today.

Tuchel said he was looking forward to his first meeting with Everton counterpart Frank Lampard, whom he replaced in January last year.

"Frank sent me a very kind, respectful message after I took over at Chelsea that meant a lot," the German said ahead of their trip to Goodison Park. "I was a huge fan of him as a player and he is and will remain a legend at our club and this is a given."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

EVERTON V CHELSEA

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 9pm