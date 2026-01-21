Straitstimes.com header logo

Bodo/Glimt earn stunning 3-1 Champions League win over Man City

BODO, Norway, Jan 20 - Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt pulled off a stunning upset in the Champions League on Tuesday, beating Manchester City 3-1 at home to secure their first-ever win in the competition and keep their slim hopes of making the knockout stage alive. 

Danish striker Kasper Hogh scored a quick-fire double midway through the first half and Jens Petter Hauge scored a brilliant third with a curling shot in the 58th minute to set the club from inside the Arctic Circle on course for a shock victory. 

City pulled a goal back through Rayan Cherki on the hour mark, but captain Rodri was sent off two minutes later for picking up two yellow cards in the space of a minute, derailing their attempted comeback. 

Ahead of the rest of the week's fixtures, City are fourth in the 36-team table with 13 points while Bodo are 26th, two points outside the qualifying spots for the knockout playoffs. REUTERS

