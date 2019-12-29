Blunt Chelsea seek away comfort

LONDON • Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has offered some advice to his attacking players on how to break down stubborn defences.

Not for the first time this season, the 41-year-old lamented how his side had lacked personality in possession as they slipped to a third home defeat in four Premier League matches after the 2-0 loss to Southampton on Boxing Day.

Ahead of today's trip to Arsenal, he said: "I learn about the players and I learn about the players particularly in games like that.

"Players have to go one v one if you're an offensive player, play round the corner, mix up your game and break defensive lines because teams aren't stupid.

"They're well organised and you need to do more in an attacking sense. You cannot have 70 per cent of possession and control, and not do more, not hit better crosses, not hit better final passes, not get more clear chances at goal."

It is not often that teams would want to face a Premier League "Big Six" side away from home, but the Blues could be anticipating the trip to the Emirates today.

After all, they have a poor record at Stamford Bridge this campaign, winning just four of 10 matches and conceding nearly as many goals (10) as they have scored (11).

The loss to Southampton also meant that they have suffered their second straight league loss at home for the first time in eight years, following a 1-0 defeat Bournemouth earlier this month.

Away from home, though, Chelsea have scored 22 goals and won six of nine matches.

Lampard's men will also be facing a team who had not won a home league game since October, and are just starting to get back on their feet following the appointment of manager Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal are eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea (32) in the race to qualify for the Champions League.

A win today would breathe a little life into their fading bid to return to Europe's elite club competition.

Arteta, whose first match in charge was the 1-1 draw with Bournemouth on Thursday, has urged Arsenal fans to be the team's "12th man".

He said: "I think energy is everything, in life, in football and in sports. If we are able to generate this, it will give us a lift.

"I was really pleased with how the fans treated the players and I was happy that the players went to see the fans after the game as well, because we need that connection.

"Slowly, we need to build that back to where it was. It's going to be very powerful for us to use that."

The Spaniard is without the injured trio of Kieran Tierney, Sead Kolasinac and Sokratis Papastathopoulos, while Hector Bellerin, Dani Ceballos, Gabriel Martinelli and Rob Holding are doubtful.

Lampard, on the other hand, has ruled out Reece James for the match but confirmed that Marcos Alonso should be back in contention after missing the Southampton match owing to a minor muscular problem.

