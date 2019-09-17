Blues warned about Valencia

LONDON • Having lifted the Champions League trophy in 2012 and plundered 23 goals in 107 appearances, it is little wonder that Frank Lampard considers European football's premier competition "the ultimate in club football for me".

Ahead of his managerial bow in Europe, with Chelsea welcoming beleaguered Valencia to Stamford Bridge today, the former Blues midfielder could hardly contain himself at his pre-match press conference. He told reporters yesterday: "I'm very proud as I had multiple incredible nights, and some bad ones (losing in the 2008 final) in the Champions League.

"There is something about the European nights at Stamford Bridge, something about the Champions League music and I want to experience it on this side of the fence.

"...I'm very excited, but what matters most is the result."

Chelsea did not feature in last term's Champions League, which was won by Liverpool who start their title defence at Napoli today, but won the Europa League under former manager Maurizio Sarri.

However, Lampard warned his players that they had "to be very aware of the dangers in a tough Group H", and they could not afford to be lulled into a false sense of security, with their opponents still reeling from last week's shock sacking of popular coach Marcelino in favour of Albert Celades.

The fallout has resulted in players and fans venting their unhappiness on social media, with the hashtag #LimGoHome - in reference to Singaporean billionaire owner Peter Lim - trending, and the team looked lost in their 5-2 La Liga defeat by Barcelona on Saturday.

According to Spanish radio station Cadena Sur, general manager Mateu Alemany will be the next one to follow Marcelino out of the Mestalla, but Lampard is still expecting the visitors to "come here and do well on the pitch".

Admitting he was aware of the turmoil engulfing the La Liga side, who have started their campaign with just one win in four games and reportedly boycotted their own press conference, he said: "I'm aware of what's going on, but at the same time it doesn't affect our approach or my approach.

"We are going up against a team with fantastic quality. In my experience of moments like this, it makes the group tighter and it can be a positive as much as a negative.

"They have issues off the pitch but they will be very determined. I'm expecting a team who are hard to break down, dangerous on the counter attacks and a tough game."

However, Chelsea will have to do without key defender Antonio Rudiger, who re-injured himself after returning from five months out during their 5-2 Premier League win over Wolves on Saturday, while Emerson Palmieri, N'Golo Kante and Callum Hudson-Odoi will also play no part tonight.

They are, however, not lacking firepower at the other end of the pitch, with academy graduate Tammy Abraham joint-level at the top of the league scoring charts on seven goals.

Of the England international, Lampard added: "I felt now was his time. He is in a good place and can improve even more."

REUTERS