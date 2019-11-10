Blues' tyros earn praise from happy Lampard

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

Chelsea 2 Crystal Palace 0

LONDON • Chelsea secured their sixth straight Premier League win, a 2-0 over Crystal Palace, as the in-form Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic struck after the break at Stamford Bridge yesterday.

Abraham's 10th top-flight goal and 11th overall of the campaign ended the visitors' dogged defensive resistance after a simple finish seven minutes into the second half before Pulisic headed home a loose ball 11 minutes from time to seal the victory.

While Palace denied the Blues from playing their customary free-flowing football under Frank Lampard, holding the hosts goalless in the first half, the deadlock was finally broken by a moment of genius from Willian.

Chelsea's stand-in captain flicked the ball perfectly into Abraham's path to slot home.

The Eagles' problem this season has been scoring goals, with just 10 league strikes, but they missed a huge chance to equalise 20 minutes from time when James Tomkins headed wide from a free kick.

Pulisic then got the goal his performance deserved by following up, after Michy Batshuayi's shot had been blocked, to nod past a helpless Vicente Guaita.

Afterwards, Lampard told BT Sport that his side were "bridging the gap" to the top two.

EPL RESULTS/FIXTURES

FRIDAY Norwich 0 Watford 2 YESTERDAY Burnley 3 West Ham 0 Chelsea 2 Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 1 Southampton 1 Everton 2 Tottenham 1 Sheffield United 1 Leicester v Arsenal Late kick-off TODAY Man United v Brighton Ch102 & Ch227, 10pm Wolves v Aston Villa Ch103 & Ch228, 10pm Liverpool v Man City Ch102 & Ch227, tomorrow, 12.30am All on Singtel TV & StarHub

"We're happy with what we're doing. We respect where Liverpool and Manchester City are," he said. "At the minute, we're staying close and we're in good form. I'm proud of the players and I believe in them.

"It was a really impressive game from (academy graduate) Reece James, against Wilfried Zaha, and he's only going to get better.

"You never know with young players until you put them in. But they've shown they've got the mindset and ability and desire to play for Chelsea. I'll enjoy maybe two bottles of wine tonight."

England striker Abraham also told reporters it was only a matter of time before they opened the scoring, before crediting Palace for "frustrating our style of play".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE