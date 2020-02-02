Blues snatch 2-2 draw at Leicester

James Maddison and Ayoze Perez joining Ben Chilwell in celebrating the left-back's goal that put Leicester 2-1 up against Chelsea.

After a forgettable first half at the King Power Stadium, yesterday's Premier League clash burst into life within seconds of the restart when the visitors grabbed the lead thanks to defender Antonio Rudiger's 46th minute header.

But the Foxes responded in emphatic fashion, with midfielder Harvey Barnes' heavily deflected shot looping beyond Blues' goalkeeper Willy Caballero for the equaliser in the 54th minute.

The Argentinian was again at fault when he was caught out of position and could not stop Chilwell's shot that gave the Foxes the lead.

There was still plenty of drama left as Rudiger claimed his second goal of the day, again connecting with a Mason Mount cross to power a header past Kasper Schmeichel.

Fourth-placed Chelsea remain eight points adrift of Leicester in third (49).