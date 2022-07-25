Blues 'simply not competitive' after rout by Gunners

ORLANDO • Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel admitted he was worried about his team's progress and concerned by his players' lack of commitment during their pre-season tour of the United States, after they slipped to a 4-0 loss to Arsenal in Florida on Saturday.

Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Albert Sambi Lokonga scored in a comfortable win at Orlando's Camping World Stadium, as Arsenal rounded off their US tour by winning all three matches.

"We were simply not competitive," Tuchel told reporters.

"The worrying part is that the level of commitment physically and mentally for this match was far higher for Arsenal than for us.

"It was surely not our strongest line-up. This is a part of an explanation but only a little part... I cannot guarantee we will be ready in two weeks (in our Premier League opener at Everton on Aug 6)."

Chelsea beat Mexican side Club America and lost to Major League Soccer team Charlotte FC on penalties in their previous pre-season friendlies in the States.

"I don't know if I ever lost a match in pre-season 4-0. I can't remember not winning two matches in a row in pre-season," the Blues boss added. "I am superstitious but not in a way that I say bad pre-season has to mean a bad season."

Following a takeover led by Todd Boehly, Chelsea have brought in Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly but Tuchel added that the team's pre-season results had proven him right about the need for more additions to the squad.

"I feel I was right when I look at the last season and at the parts of the game where we struggled and how we struggled," he said.

"We got sanctioned and players left us, we know that some players are trying to leave us. We had an urgent appeal for quality players and a huge amount of quality players.

"We've got two quality players - that is no doubt - but we are not competitive like this and unfortunately, we could see it today."

Arsenal's new Brazilian striker Jesus scored his fourth pre-season goal but was withdrawn from the match after picking up an injury.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta said he did not want to take "risks".

Elsewhere, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes that Erling Haaland will get even better once the striker has had more time on the training ground to find his best rhythm.

The Norwegian, who played 40 minutes in his debut for City, launched his tenure with a goal as Guardiola's men defeated Bayern Munich 1-0 in Wisconsin.

"He scored a goal which is important, these type of goals in front of the goalkeeper - always he's there," said Guardiola.

"He needs more rhythm and time but already he had (around) 45 minutes which is good for him."

City will next take on Liverpool in the Community Shield on Saturday.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE