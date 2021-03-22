Blues see off Blades to reach FA Cup semis

Hakim Ziyech scoring Chelsea's second goal in stoppage time to seal their 2-0 win over Sheffield United in the FA Cup quarter-final last night. Thomas Tuchel's much-changed side were below their best at Stamford Bridge, but took the lead after Oliver Norwood's own goal in the first half. The hard-fought win allowed Chelsea to join Southampton and Manchester City in the semi-finals. Leicester hosted Manchester United in the last quarter-final late yesterday.PHOTO: REUTERS
