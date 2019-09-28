Blues ripe for top-four tilt: Lampard

LONDON • Chelsea manager Frank Lampard knows that his first Premier League win at Stamford Bridge is long overdue, following two draws and a loss this season.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference yesterday as he prepared to host Brighton today, the 41-year-old former Blues midfielder said: "The fact we haven't won at home is something we want to correct.

"We need a similar performance to Liverpool (2-1 home defeat last Sunday). If we get that level, then I expect we can do okay.

"We want to be competitive and get into the top four. I think from the way that we have played and there are lots of moments where we have showed confidence. But we have to respect Brighton."

The Blues are at the start of a new era following Lampard's appointment in July and there were encouraging signs despite the loss to league leaders Liverpool.

They fared better in the League Cup on Wednesday as a 7-1 rout of Grimsby handed Lampard his first victory at the Bridge, and he will be hoping to build on that to clinch his first league home win.

Brighton have lost all eight league meetings with Chelsea (four in the second tier and four in the Premier League) but Lampard believes that "stats are stats" and will have no bearing on the match.

"Each game has to be treated as a new game," the Chelsea boss added.

The Blues still have defensive issues to sort out, having yet to keep a clean sheet in nine games in all competitions this season, but French midfielder N'Golo Kante's return from injury does offer some much-needed protection for the shaky backline.

"It's a team effect. We want consistency, of course," Lampard said of the defence. "We will work hard to iron out the issues. A huge part of any manager's part is to not just work on the pitch, but to pass on more knowledge and be there."

Brighton's visit also starts an enticing run of fixtures for Chelsea - who are on eight points and three behind third-placed Leicester - to haul themselves back into the top four, with Southampton, Newcastle, Burnley, Watford and Crystal Palace to come.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

CHELSEA V BRIGHTON

Singtel TV Ch103 & StarHub Ch228, 10pm