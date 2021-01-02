Blues post profit despite Covid-19

LONDON • Chelsea recorded a profit of £32.5 million (S$58 million) in the last financial year despite the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Premier League club said.

The Blues said turnover for the year ended June 30, 2020 was £407.4 million, down from £446.7 million in the previous year.

But the west London club were able to post a profit off the back of their qualification for the Champions League and money made from player sales.

Chelsea sold Belgian winger Eden Hazard to Real Madrid last summer in a deal worth a reported €100 million (S$161 million) and also offloaded Ola Aina (€9.8m), Tomas Kalas (€9m) and David Luiz (€8.7m) among others.

Broadcasting revenues decreased by £17.6 million, while matchday revenues fell £12.2 million due to the suspension of the season.

But the impact of the pandemic was partially offset by reduced matchday costs due to the postponement of fixtures.

Chelsea also said they were on track to post a record profit and record turnover had the pandemic not hit their finances.

"In common with many businesses, the pandemic has had a significant impact on Chelsea's income, but it is a sign of the strength and stability of our financial operation that the company was still able to post a profit," chairman Bruce Buck said.

"Despite the impact of Covid, the revenue streams remained strong, our team is developing on the pitch and the club is in a good position to continue to grow when football is able to operate as it did previously."

Chelsea, who have 26 points from 16 games, host Manchester City tomorrow.

City, also on 26 points, have two games in hand after Monday's match at Everton was postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak at their club.​

Their first team have since returned to training after their facilities were closed for two days but the league has yet to reschedule the game against Everton.

Pep Guardiola's City will be chasing their third successive league win.

Chelsea need to turn around a run of poor form that includes three defeats and a draw in their last five games.

REUTERS