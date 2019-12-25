Blues must continue winning momentum: Willian

LONDON • While Chelsea have performed above expectations this season, their patchy Premier League home record remains a concern for Frank Lampard's men.

A four-point buffer separates the fourth-placed Blues and Sheffield United, who are in fifth on 28 points, and the hosts will hope to put some daylight between themselves and the rest of the chasing pack as they welcome Southampton to Stamford Bridge tomorrow.

However, three of their six league defeats have come on home soil, and midfielder Willian has called for more consistency to bolster their top-four push.

A win over Southampton would give the hosts consecutive league wins for the first time since Nov 9 and the 31-year-old Brazilian wants his teammates to build on the impressive 2-0 victory at Tottenham over the weekend.

He told the club website: "We have to keep doing the same. We cannot keep going up and down, we have to carry on and keep the momentum."

Lampard has the luxury of an almost full squad to pick from, except for the suspended Mateo Kovacic, who got his fifth booking of the campaign on Sunday, and long-term absentee Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

However, in Danny Ings, the 17th-placed Saints have a player who is ready to punish any drop in standards from Chelsea.

The former Liverpool striker suffered three injury-riddled seasons at Anfield, but since his permanent move to St Mary's in the summer after spending the previous term on loan, he has been revitalised.

50% Half of Chelsea's league defeats this season came at Stamford Bridge.

Ings, 27, is the joint-second highest scorer in the league this season alongside Chelsea's Tammy Abraham and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with 11 goals, and is pushing for a first England recall in four years.

His manager Ralph Hasenhuttl also feels he is key to their chances of pulling further away from the bottom three, saying: "With his technique, there are not many strikers who are better than him."

CHELSEA V SOUTHAMPTON

