Blues must buck up quickly

LONDON • Manager Frank Lampard has said that Chelsea's capitulation to lose 3-2 at relegation-threatened West Ham on Wednesday is a sign of how much work he still has to do for his team to challenge for the title once more.

The Blues were on course to move into third place in the Premier League when Willian's penalty gave them the lead in the first half at the London Stadium.

But goals by Tomas Soucek and Michail Antonio either side of the break put the Hammers ahead, before Willian's free kick levelled matters.

Lampard's men then looked the more likely to claim all three points in the closing stages, but were caught on the counter-attack when Andriy Yarmolenko fired home a huge 89th-minute winner.

He blamed his side's lack of attention to detail, and admitted that mistakes cost them the win.

"It happens, it is the Premier League... we dominated the game in terms of possession, but make mistakes and teams will hurt you," said the 42-year-old, whose side had won all three of their previous matches since returning from English football's three-month shutdown due to the coronavirus.

"I'm not happy with any of the goals. There were details in the game which we knew, but we lost because we didn't get them right.

"It is why we are fighting for top four not one or two, because we don't get things right as much as the big boys do."

Specifically, he was most upset about the third goal, picking out their inability to track back when West Ham were on the counter-attack but did not name names.

"The players in those moments have to show an extra mentality to see a game through like this when you have a lot of domination," he added. "As a group we need to find more consistency."

A 10th league defeat of the season leaves five-time Premier League champions Chelsea (54) just two points clear of Manchester United and Wolves in the race for a place in the top four and next season's Champions League.

After a 2-1 victory over Manchester City last week that sealed the title for Liverpool and the signings of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, the Blues have been touted as title contenders to City and Liverpool next season. But Lampard believes his side still have some way to go.

10

Chelsea have lost their 10th league game of the season; only in 2015-16, when they finished 10th, have they suffered more defeats in a single campaign in the Roman Abramovich era (12).

"I've seen us play great games, but I also have seen opportunities to close a gap or move into third wasted. That's the difference at the minute and shows how much work we've got to do," he said.

Just a second win in 12 games takes David Moyes' men up to 16th, three points clear of the relegation zone.

West Ham's win was the first for any side in the bottom five in 30 games since the Premier League's restart.

"We'd be lying if we said we weren't looking at the results (of the other sides)," said Moyes.

"I didn't think we had been as bad as our results suggested."

There was a controversial video assistant referee (VAR) call at 0-0 when Antonio was adjudged to be interfering with Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga's line of vision from an offside position on the floor, as Soucek swept the ball home from a corner.

"I really dislike VAR," said Antonio. "It's gone against us so many times. But today it didn't stop us, we keep going and we got the victory."

