Blues manager not concerned

LONDON • The Chelsea hot seat is starting to feel a little warmer for Frank Lampard after Sunday's 3-1 home drubbing by Manchester City, making it four defeats in six Premier League games.

Lampard's first season at the helm drew praise with his young side finishing fourth last term despite a transfer ban. But, after spending over £220 million (S$395 million) in the summer, their position of eighth in the league is raising plenty of eyebrows.

Just a few weeks ago, Lampard's side were tipped as title contenders, but things have unravelled quickly and they were outclassed at times by a City side badly hit by a Covid-19 outbreak and had to give reserve goalkeeper Zack Steffen his first top-flight start.

However, Lampard has insisted he still has the backing of owner Roman Abramovich, despite 11 managers having come and gone since the Russian's 2003 takeover.

"I'm not concerned (about pressure)," said the Chelsea boss, whose side only scored a consolation goal in added time via Callum Hudson-Odoi. "We can have peaks or troughs, I've just spoken about where we are at.

"One month ago, everyone was asking whether I'd sign a new contract, now people will be saying different things because in quick succession over a tight busy period we've lost four games of football.

"I understand it as I played here for a long time. I understand the minute that you lose a few games in a short period of time then everyone looks and asks questions."

The question is how much time Abramovich will give Lampard as it is increasingly looking like expensive buys like Germany duo Timo Werner and Kai Havertz need at least a full season to adapt to the rigours of English football.

Pundits are already taking bets he is next in line to be sacked despite his club legend status as Chelsea's all-time record scorer.

"I didn't realise the word patience exists at Chelsea, particularly for managers," former Manchester United captain Roy Keane told Sky Sports. "I don't think Frank is going to get much time. There is huge pressure this year because of the money they spent. Chelsea don't give managers time. It's in their DNA and history."

Former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness added: "The pressure comes on you as a manager when you start to spend money, especially big money.

MANAGERS UNDER ROMAN ABRAMOVICH'S REIGN (Points per game, games) AVRAM GRANT (2.31, 32) JOSE MOURINHO (2.19, 212) ANTONIO CONTE (2.14, 76) CARLO ANCELOTTI (2.07, 76) RAFAEL BENITEZ (1.96, 26) LUIZ FELIPE SCOLARI (1.96, 25) GUUS HIDDINK (1.94, 34) MAURIZIO SARRI (1.89, 38) ROBERTO DI MATTEO (1.83, 23) CLAUDIO RANIERI (1.82, 146) ANDRE VILLAS-BOAS (1.70, 27) FRANK LAMPARD (1.67, 55)

"As much as Frank is a legend at the club, l don't think there will be a lot of patience shown to him. But he will know the price on the ticket. If you are a manager today, time is not your friend."

While the Blues are in a slump, City look to be on the ascendancy after moving level with Tottenham, in fourth, on 29 points but with a game in hand.

Should Pep Guardiola's side win that home game against Aston Villa on Jan 20, they will be right in the title hunt.

Despite struggling for goals this term, defensive soundness has kept City in the race but they had no issues cutting Chelsea to ribbons with llkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Kevin de Bruyne netting, while still maintaining their shape.

Guardiola believes his side are getting into their groove in time for a title push in the second half of the campaign.

"The Premier League is weird for everything. Hopefully, in the Premier League, in the last six, seven games we can be there fighting.

"We have to play to our rhythm. The way we won the two Premier League titles (in 2018 and 2019) was like today."

REUTERS