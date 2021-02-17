Blues have 'long way to go': Tuchel

LONDON • New Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel's strong start has earned him comparisons with some of the most successful managers at Stamford Bridge, but the German says the Blues still have a long way to go to make this season a success.

Since he replaced Frank Lampard last month, Chelsea have racked up 13 points from five Premier League games, the same as in Jose Mourinho's first five matches in charge, with the Portuguese winning three league titles across two spells. Tuchel's start has been bettered by only Carlo Ancelotti, who led Chelsea to a league and FA Cup double, and Maurizio Sarri, under whom the Blues won the Europa League in 2019.

However, the former Paris Saint-Germain coach said finishing in the top four - where Chelsea sit after their 2-0 win over Newcastle on Monday - to qualify for next season's Champions League remained the target.

"There are many teams behind us, chasing us but, yes, we had many points to recover when we started and it stays a big challenge because it's many, many, many games coming," he told Sky Sports.

"Every game is a difficult game and we will keep on fighting. It was a good run so far but we will have a long way to go."

Chelsea were languishing in mid-table when Tuchel took over.

Since then, he has been trying to help striker Timo Werner recover his confidence and the German international scored his first goal in 15 league games - dating back to early November - against the Magpies, after Olivier Giroud had opened the scoring.

It was Werner's first goal in 1,000 minutes of Premier League action and ended a run of 31 attempts without finding the net

Defender Marcos Alonso, who reportedly fell out with Lampard in September and was frozen out until Tuchel's appointment, has been recalled and even out-of-form goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga started against Newcastle. But Tuchel, who said that Edouard Mendy was still his first-choice goalkeeper, feels Chelsea have room for improvement, especially in attack.

"We lacked decision-making in the box, we can be... more deadly," he added.

REUTERS