Blues goal is best of the lot

LONDON • Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel hailed new striker Romelu Lukaku for providing the missing piece in his team, who last year struggled to turn dominance of matches into goals even as they battled their way to Champions League success.

The Belgian international, signed last week for a club-record £97.5 million (S$181 million) fee, scored on his debut to set the Blues on their way to a 2-0 win at Arsenal as he dominated the Gunners' defenders throughout the 90 minutes on Sunday.

Lukaku's goal was his 114th in the Premier League, making him the competition's 20th highest scoring player, with Reece James netting another before half-time.

However, the 28-year-old said it was his favourite strike after having failed to find the net during his first spell (2011-14) at Stamford Bridge.

His game has improved tremendously in the seven years since, with him winning the best player award in Serie A with Inter Milan last season, and Tuchel is convinced he is the missing link.

On Lukaku's power and ability to hold the ball up under pressure and get teammates involved in attacks, the Chelsea boss said: "I certainly think that nobody likes to play against him. I think his profile gives us something that we did not have so much."

Lukaku was just as thrilled to get off the mark, saying: "That was the best one for me, the best of the lot. You know how emotional it was for me.

"Obviously it was a tap-in but the build-up was nice. We played really well, we dominated."

His track record in England and Italy plus his determination to succeed at the club he supported as a boy meant he was the complete package for Chelsea, Tuchel said.

"He's a Chelsea fan and his dream was to make it at this club," the German added. "I hope that it takes pressure off our young guys' shoulders."

For the last few minutes of Sunday's win, he opted to bring on forward Timo Werner, who last year struggled to live up to the reputation he built in Germany, to play alongside Lukaku, offering a glimpse of a potential new strike partnership.

But Tuchel cautioned it was too early to get carried away with two victories in as many games, even though many are tipping the European champions to be among the front runners for the Premier League title this season.

"It's not the time now for too much praise, it's not the time for too much celebration, we have to keep on going," he said.

While Chelsea, who are table toppers, face an early examination of their title credentials as they visit second-placed Liverpool on Saturday, Arsenal are floundering.

The Gunners have lost their first two league games without scoring for the first time in their history and it does not get any easier with a trip to defending champions Manchester City on Saturday.

After the game, manager Mikel Arteta faced more calls for his head on social media but the Spaniard was defiant, claiming the hosts were hit by Covid-19 and injuries, with Alexandre Lacazette and Ben White among those absent.

"You have to understand the situation we have. We are missing nine players, and it is difficult. It is not just nine players - they are some big, big players," he said.

"I don't think the club in their history have faced something like this. We have to face the challenge. The league or table is not decided in August. The worst thing you can do is throw in the towel. We certainly are not going to do that."

