Blues for sale, but questions remain

LONDON • Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich said on Wednesday he would sell Chelsea, 19 years after buying them and setting the club on a path to sporting glory, and promised to donate money from the sale to help victims of the war in Ukraine.

Amid growing calls for the oligarch to be included in the ever-growing worldwide sanctions list following Russia's invasion of its neighbour last week, the metals magnate said in a statement that a sale was in the best interests of the reigning European and world football champions.

"In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the club," he said.

Abramovich added he would not ask for loans he has made to the Premier League club - reported to total £1.5 billion (S$2.7 billion) - to be repaid to him and the sale would not be fast-tracked.

The 55-year-old, worth an estimated US$13.6 billion (S$18.5 billion) according to Forbes, also told his aides to set up a charitable foundation that would receive all net proceeds from the sale.

"The foundation will be for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine," he said. "This includes providing critical funds towards the urgent and immediate needs of victims, as well as supporting the long-term work of recovery."

But even his charitable act is under question. British Security Minister Damian Hinds yesterday said he did not understand what the donation meant as "you can define net proceeds in different ways".

Russia's oligarchs have been accused of complicity by either funding or enabling President Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine.

The West has already begun to crack down on their ostentatious wealth, including Everton billionaire benefactor Alisher Usmanov, whose US$594 million superyacht Dilbar was yesterday seized by German authorities.

The Toffees on Wednesday froze their multi-million sponsorship links with Usmanov's companies and Abramovich reportedly fears it will only be a matter of time before he is also in the cross hairs.

Opposition leader and Labour Party MP Keir Starmer on Wednesday asked British Prime Minister Boris Johnson why there had not been sanctions against Abramovich.

Mr Johnson declined to comment and when asked yesterday, Mr Hinds also said he could not give specifics on individual cases.

But Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has already drawn up a "hit list" of oligarchs, with British authorities planning to ratchet up the sanctions on them every few weeks.

Amid a report by The Financial Times that Mr Johnson's administration was making plans to seize British properties owned by oligarchs, Abramovich is hoping to pre-empt any punitive measures.

According to Bloomberg, he is already in the process of trying to dispose of his British assets and has initiated the sale of a London mansion and penthouse.

But the decision to sell the Blues will be the "most seismic moment", as pundit Gary Lineker put it.

Abramovich bought Chelsea in 2003 for a reported £140 million and his subsequent investment has led to the most successful era in the team's history, winning five Premier League titles, five FA Cups and the Champions League twice.

His purchase helped transform the landscape of English football, with Chelsea breaking the traditional stranglehold of Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool.

They also won the Club World Cup for the first time but the 21st title of Abramovich's reign might be his last. Just last month, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel shared a celebratory hug with him in Abu Dhabi so the sudden turn of events has left him floored.

After the Blues advanced to the FA Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday by beating Championship outfit Luton Town 3-2, the German struggled to comment on the impending departure of the man "who made it all possible".

"I can only think about Chelsea with Roman Abramovich. So it's very hard for me. It hasn't sunk in yet that this is going to stop. It's a massive change, of course," he said.

Abramovich's standing and affection among the Blues faithful is beyond doubt. Away fans at Kenilworth Road chanted his name before kick-off and he is considered to be among the most important figures in the club's history.

Former Chelsea skipper and icon John Terry yesterday summed it up, tweeting: "Thank you Roman. The best owner in the world."

Abramovich has not been seen at Stamford Bridge in recent years due to visa problems and there is no telling when he might return to Britain again, given the current climate. Addressing the fans, he said: "I hope that I will be able to visit Stamford Bridge one last time to say goodbye to all of you in person. It has been a privilege of a lifetime to be part of Chelsea."

Following the announcement to sell, Chelsea's trustees will no longer take "stewardship" of the club. Swiss tycoon Hansjorg Wyss is currently considering a buyout but Ineos founder and fellow billionaire Jim Ratcliffe yesterday distanced himself from reports linking him to a takeover.

REUTERS

CHELSEA'S ABRAMOVICH ERA IN NUMBERS

21 trophies won since 2003

5 Premier League titles

2 Champions Leagues

5 FA Cups

3 League Cups

2 Europa Leagues

2 Community Shields

1 Uefa Super Cup

1 Fifa Club World Cup