Blues extend lead at top as Man City, Liverpool stutter

LONDON • Chelsea were the biggest winners in the Premier League yesterday following their 3-0 victory at Newcastle, as both their title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City dropped points.

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher scored a goal each to stun champions City with a 2-0 win at the Etihad Stadium.

City defender Ruben Dias said: "Today we lost three very important points but it is football. We are not happy but looking forward.

"I still haven't had the chance to watch it back (Aymeric Laporte's red card) again. It was a little bit strange to see a red. I was walking back thinking it was a yellow. I never thought he would go for a red but we have to accept it."

Palace took the lead in the sixth minute when Zaha's scuffed left-footed shot found its way past Ederson after Laporte had been caught in possession. The visitors pressed furiously in the opening exchanges as City's midfield were allowed little time on the ball, leading to a number of stray passes and few clear chances in front of goal.

Laporte's dismal afternoon ended in first-half stoppage time when he was shown a straight red card for bringing down Zaha.

Gallagher then put the game beyond doubt in the 88th minute with an excellent finish following a swift Palace counter-attack.

"It was brilliant honestly. What a feeling to finally get a bit of luck on our side even though we deserved (it)," Gallagher told the BBC. "To get three points against a team like that away is a great feeling. We can take confidence from that."

Zaha added: "It was about getting in their faces and not letting them play. We know how good they are, we wanted to show them what we could do."

Brighton fought back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Liverpool, as Enock Mwepu and Leandro Trossard spoiled what would have been a perfect week for the Merseyside club.

Following a 5-0 drubbing of Manchester United last Sunday and Wednesday's 2-0 League Cup win at Preston North End, the Reds looked set to march on after goals from Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane put them in control, but they failed to hang on.

"It's a fantastic performance, the players deserve all the credit," said Brighton manager Graham Potter. "They've played with such courage and intensity, it was a fantastic game. Both teams went at it."

Chelsea, meanwhile, proved far too strong for Newcastle as Reece James struck twice to fire the league leaders to their win at St James' Park. Jorginho's converted penalty in the 81st minute emphasised the domination of Thomas Tuchel's team, who could not have asked for a better day.

"We knew coming here would be a tough game. We had to break them down and it took a lot of time," said James, whose first goal came only in the 65th minute.

The Blues lead the standings with 25 points, three ahead of Liverpool and five ahead of City.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS