Blues edge out Fulham to fuel top-four hunt

Jorginho in pure joy as he celebrates his goal with teammate Eden Hazard, the creator of his strike from outside the penalty box, while Fulham's Tom Cairney lifts his hands to question his side's defending. The Chelsea midfielder scored his second English Premier League goal of the season as the Blues beat their London rivals 2-1 at Craven Cottage to go two points behind Manchester United with a game in hand in their top-four race. Striker Gonzalo Higuain had opened the scoring before Calum Chambers, on loan from Arsenal, netted Fulham's equaliser from a corner. Fulham, led by caretaker Scott Parker for the first time, remain in the drop zone, 10 points adrift of safety.