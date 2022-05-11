Blues 'drained' but battling for a belated turnaround

LONDON • Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted that his fatigued team are barely hanging on for the last few matches of the season as they prepare to make the trip to Leeds United in the Premier League today.

It has been a campaign of mixed results for the third-placed Blues, who are the European champions.

They were on an early league title charge, but have now won just one of their last five in the English top flight as matters relating to the sale of the club affected their recent performances and results.

The gap to Arsenal, who are in fourth on 66 points, has now been reduced to just a point amid the Gunners' four-game winning run.

"We look a bit drained, tired mentally. You look at our games and it's understandable," said Tuchel.

"We had some big knockout games with huge emotional impact. Losing to Real Madrid, beating Real Madrid but still being out of the Champions League.

"Still, even being tired and distracted (due to the club sale), we need to reach a certain level and we can do better. The motivation was very high to turn things around against Wolves (last weekend), it was maybe almost too high as we attacked with defenders and opened spaces for counter-attacks.

"So, there are good signs and we still trust the team, our players... Now is the time to stay calm and take it step by step."

Following the 2-2 draw with Wolves, Tuchel has now seen his side fail to win three straight league matches and they have also dropped 20 points from winning positions this season.

Their form is a concern for the German ahead of the FA Cup final against Liverpool on Saturday.

Chelsea have also been hit by injuries lately, with Jorginho and N'Golo Kante in doubt.

Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi are also both out.

For relegation-threatened Leeds, their survival is hanging by a thread as they are 18th with only three more games remaining.

Following the 2-1 loss to Arsenal over the weekend, manager Jesse Marsch urged his team to fight all the way till the end.

He said: "We know we are in a hole and we have to dig ourselves out. Our minds are totally right now about Wednesday night against Chelsea at home.

"There have been some injury issues and now we will have some suspension issues, but if our backs are against the wall, we have to fight even more and do whatever it takes to claw ourselves out."

Leeds, who have gone 10 games without a clean sheet at Elland Road, will miss Luke Ayling after his red card against Arsenal. Stuart Dallas, Tyler Roberts, Adam Forshaw and Crysencio Summerville are out too.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

LEEDS V CHELSEA

Singtel Ch105 & StarHub Ch230, tomorrow, 2.20am