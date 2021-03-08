Blues deserve the 'flowers'

LONDON • Thomas Tuchel says his Chelsea players should take the credit following a 10-match unbeaten run since he replaced Frank Lampard as manager.

The Blues were languishing in ninth place in the Premier League when the German took over in late January and he has since turned their season around.

They have recorded 18 points from their past eight league games, with only runaway top-flight leaders Manchester City in greater form.

However, Tuchel has refused to take credit for their resurgence, insisting the players must receive the plaudits ahead of today's home game with Everton, a side bidding to qualify for the Champions League for the first time.

Asked to explain his role in Chelsea's revival, he replied: "I am flattered but I will just give the flowers to the players and to the club.

"It is proven that Chelsea is an organisation and a club that has everything that you need to be successful as a coach and as a football team, so now it is my job to bring out the very best of myself, together with the team."

Tuchel, 47, inherited a Chelsea squad lacking direction as Lampard's reign stuttered to a frustrating end. But the former Paris Saint-Germain boss has quickly tightened up the team's defence and they have conceded just twice on his watch.

He will pit his wits against Carlo Ancelotti and victory over Everton will further boost Chelsea's push for a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

Tuchel believes his team have everything it takes to achieve the feat and after the dressing room and boardroom tensions that punctuated his time at PSG and Borussia Dortmund, he feels more settled at Stamford Bridge.

"I am happy to be on the sidelines," he said. "I feel an attitude, an unbelievable attitude towards training, towards games, I feel the bond that is necessary... I found a lot of talent (here).

"It's a pleasure to compete with this team and this group against other strong managers and with their groups and to be in this competition is pure joy. It's everything that you look for as a coach."

The hosts do not have any injury concerns other than Brazilian defender Thiago Silva, who is out, while the Toffees have doubts over Tom Davies, Seamus Coleman and James Rodriguez.

Ancelotti has fond memories of his time as Chelsea boss but with Everton announcing their new stadium - which will be ready in 2024 - last month, he wants to take the club to new heights.

"First of all, I am really happy to be the manager of this team and these players," said the Italian, 61, whose side are unbeaten in their last nine away league games. "This is my team. Everton is my team.

"Tuchel is a young manager, a lot of ambition. I am older, of course, but I still have strong, strong ambition. We have 12 games until the end of the Premier League season."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

CHELSEA V EVERTON

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 2am