Blues chasing title despite being 16 points behind City

LONDON • Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has declared that he is not giving up on the English Premier League title yet as he prepares for a trip to Norwich City today.

The Blues are 16 points behind Manchester City (69) and the clash at Carrow Road is one of two games in hand on the leaders.

Even if they collect all six points, they are unlikely to still be involved in the title race come May unless City collapse dramatically with 10 games left.

But Tuchel insisted that his team can be contenders.

"We have everything. The culture, mentality, we have everything we need. It is not the moment to be too negative. We have what it takes and we will join the race," he said yesterday.

"Man City and Liverpool produce results every month, they don't drop in performance. This is what happened to us (before) the Covid and injury situation in a certain moment caught us and had a huge influence on our points.

"But we are getting better and better... We are getting our form back, playing more fluid and lively. We're more attractive, nicer to watch, we can feel the group getting stronger and stronger."

Chelsea have won three straight league matches and will aim to at least keep a firm hold on third spot - they can go eight points clear of fourth-place Arsenal (48) with a victory today.

The Blues beat Norwich 7-0 at Stamford Bridge in the reverse fixture in October, and are currently on an 18-match unbeaten run against the Canaries.

Tuchel was also again asked about the situation at Chelsea after Russian billionaire owner Roman Abramovich said last week that he would sell the club amid scrutiny over his ties to Russia.

The German gave a vague answer, saying: "To have clarity is always better than uncertainty, but we have produced performances and results in times of global uncertainty. That makes us proud. I have no more information than you have for sure."

The Blues have nearly a fully fit squad, with the exception of Reece James, who has a muscle issue, and Ben Chilwell, who is not back from a long-term knee injury.

While Chelsea are in good form in the league, Norwich are rooted to the bottom of the standings and have lost four games in succession.

With 11 matches left, including today, Dean Smith's men are struggling to escape relegation with the team five points adrift of safety.

"We have 33 points to play for and we will keep playing for every single one of them," he insisted.

Smith, whose team have no fresh injury concerns, will be unable to call upon Billy Gilmour, who is ineligible to play against his parent club.

