Blues can play on but club in dicey spot with sanctions

The Roman empire lasted 19 years and fell in two weeks. When Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the British government on Thursday, it meant his assets were frozen, and can be confiscated, he was hit with a travel ban and he will be unable to make financial transactions.

One of those assets is more famous than the rest: Chelsea Football Club. The Russian had announced his intention to sell eight days earlier but if there was a sense it had to be fast-tracked, no deal came quick enough. There were interested parties; now those potential purchasers will have to deal with the government.