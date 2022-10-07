Blues boss latest to join James' fan club

LONDON - New Chelsea manager Graham Potter was the latest to rave about Reece James, after the wing-back capped a Man-of-the-Match performance with a superb final goal in Wednesday's 3-0 Champions League Group E victory over AC Milan.

The 22-year-old academy graduate has enjoyed an excellent start to the season, with two assists across nine games in all competitions and was rewarded with a new six-year bumper contract in September.

He has also moved ahead of Kieran Trippier and Trent Alexander-Arnold as England's first-choice right-back, ahead of the Nov 20-Dec 18 World Cup in Qatar.

Defensively, James responded superbly to eventually suppress the early muscular threat of Milan's Rafael Leao and then found himself advancing into space to become a constant danger.

It was his cross that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang turned in for the key second goal early in the second half. He then thundered in the third after yet another overlapping run down the right.

"He's just a fantastic player and a young player developing all the time who will get better and better," Potter said of James, who topped the "involvement" chart with 99 touches.

"I've really enjoyed working with him. He's just tremendous and my job is to try to help him reach his potential. We love him, he's so important for us.

"He could be a Chelsea legend but, for that to happen, he has to be part of a successful team."

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole added: "Reece was sublime all night. There are not enough superlatives for him."

James was outstanding but there were signs on Wednesday the Blues are adapting to the high-octane football demanded by Potter.

"Apart from the end of the first half, they didn't have many chances and that says a lot about how we defended as a unit," said the former Brighton boss, who replaced Thomas Tuchel in September and remains undefeated in three games.

"The boys have been really open, responsible, honest and fantastic to work with. They knew their level had dropped a bit and so that's great from a coach's perspective."

After taking one point from their first two Champions League games, Wednesday's victory puts Chelsea back in the mix in a congested group and they will need to back it up in the return fixture against Milan in Italy on Tuesday.

"It was an important win but there's still a long way to go in the competition," Potter said. "We're looking forward to going to the San Siro. The away support here was very loud tonight and it's going to be a huge challenge for us."

One man particularly looking forward to it is Aubameyang, who spent the first part of his career there without making the Milan first team.

The well-travelled Gabonese striker said that he was enjoying himself at his latest club after arriving from Barcelona in September.

"I'm feeling good. I was very welcomed by all the players and staff," the former Arsenal captain said.

"It was a bit strange to play against them (Milan) after a lot of years but that's football."

The only piece of bad news for Potter was an injury to opening goalscorer Wesley Fofana that saw him substituted. A knee scan has been scheduled for the French defender, who left the ground on crutches.

On the summer signing from Leicester, who missed most of the 2021 season with a broken leg, Potter said: "We're concerned and we just have to hope for the best. It is what it is. These things happen.

"He's a young guy, a strong guy. We'll help him, we'll support him but, at the moment, not too much to report."

