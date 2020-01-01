Blues better away but 'need to be more direct'

LONDON • Jorginho feels Chelsea's dramatic win at Arsenal offered evidence they find it easier to play away from Stamford Bridge and that they have been "a bit soft" in their approach to home games.

Successive Premier League away wins in north London, with Tottenham beaten 2-0 a week before the 2-1 victory at the Emirates, were separated by a frustrating 2-0 home loss to Southampton.

Fourth-placed Chelsea have also slipped up against Bournemouth and West Ham on their own turf recently and the Italy midfielder has called for a change in mentality when they host teams that, on paper, they should beat.

"It's quite hard to win away, especially when it's a derby, and the feeling is crazy," Jorginho said yesterday. "But now, we need to change our mindset and win at home as well because we are losing too many points. For mentality, it's easy (to play away) because you know you have to fight."

While the Blues seek a panacea to their home woes, they should relish another road trip when they travel to Brighton today.

But they have experienced problems against teams who seek to defend in numbers and counter-attack, which is what the 14th-placed Seagulls are expected to do at the Falmer Stadium.

To overcome the massed ranks, Jorginho believes his team should switch up their passing play and be more direct in their approach.

"You should push and break the lines, run more behind," he said. "Sometimes, we don't do that, we want to play just ball into feet."

Despite Chelsea's quality and the presence of Tammy Abraham, who with 12 goals is the joint-third highest scorer in the top flight, the hosts are confident they can upset the odds. Brighton defender Shane Duffy told the club website: "We're all heading in the right direction and that's what it's all about."

BRIGHTON V CHELSEA

