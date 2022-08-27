Blues aim to bounce back, beef up squad

LONDON • Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is expecting a reaction from his team in respond to last Sunday's 3-0 Premier League defeat by Leeds United.

Ahead of today's top-flight game at Stamford Bridge against Leicester City, he said: "Because we don't like to lose and as painful as it is to analyse and look again, it's important. We always get a response once the reasons are clear."

The Leeds' trouncing, on top of the injury to N'Golo Kante, who will not return for at least another month, has heightened the urgency at Chelsea to further bolster their squad before the transfer deadline on Thursday.

The Blues have already brought in Marc Cucurella, Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly as well as three youngsters in Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei and Gabriel Slonina this summer.

But it is common knowledge that Tuchel wants at least another forward and defender.

"We have some ideas but maybe nobody comes in," said the German.

Despite Tuchel playing down Chelsea's movement in the transfer market, his side are reportedly in talks with Barcelona's for former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

However, they have been rebuffed by Leicester in their pursuit of defender Wesley Fofana.

The Foxes have already rejected three bids from Tuchel's side, the latest being a £70 million (S$114.8 million) offer for the French centre-back, and are holding out for at least £80 million.

Fofana was left out of Leicester's last match-day squad and manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed the 21-year-old will again play no part as he is "not ready to commit to the team".

Leicester are the only Premier League side not to have signed a player this transfer window and the club's financial state means players must first be sold before new faces can come in.

The Foxes have yet to win a league game this term and are in 19th place. Their only victory has come from a penalty shoot-out win over Stockport in the League Cup's third round in midweek.

Without new signings, it could be a rough season for Leicester and Rodgers is steeling himself for Fofana's possible exit.

"[WE'RE]We're probably looking at a few players (leaving) at least to try and allow us to do some business to bring some in," he said.

REUTERS

CHELSEA V LEICESTER

Singtel TV Ch104 & StarHub Ch223, 9.50pm