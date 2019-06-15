Blues agree to let Sarri go, seek out Lampard

LONDON • Juventus have reached an in-principle agreement with Chelsea over a deal for manager Maurizio Sarri to join the Italian champions, Sky Italia and the BBC reported on Thursday.

There has been no official confirmation of the agreement from either club but Sarri, who won the Europa League with Chelsea, is expected to sign a three-year contract, Sky reported.

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri left the Turin club at the end of the season, but Chelsea wanted compensation for releasing Sarri from his contract.

According to Sky and the BBC, the clubs agreed on a £5 million (S$8.65 million) compensation settlement late on Thursday.

Sarri arrived from Napoli last July and led Chelsea to third place in the Premier League to secure a Champions League spot before winning his first trophy in the Europa League, beating Arsenal 4-1 in the final.

Sky reported yesterday that the Blues are seeking permission from Championship side Derby County to speak to their manager and former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard about replacing Sarri.

Meanwhile, Allegri has said he needs to recharge his batteries and will take a year off football before returning to management.

The 51-year-old led Juventus to five consecutive Serie A titles, four Coppa Italias and finished Champions League runners-up twice in his five years in charge.

"I'm going to take a year off to recharge the batteries and take my personal life back in hand," Allegri was quoted by the BBC at an event in Milan. "The last 16 years felt like being in a spin-dryer."

The Italian began his coaching career in 2004 in Italy's fourth division. He also led AC Milan to the Serie A title in 2011, before joining Juventus in 2014.

REUTERS