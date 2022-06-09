Blatter too ill to testify at Swiss trial

BELLINZONA (Switzerland) • The trial of ex-Fifa boss Sepp Blatter and his former heir apparent Michel Platini, which kicked off in a Swiss court yesterday, was brought to an abrupt halt as Blatter complained of difficulty breathing.

The 86-year-old Swiss was due to take the stand yesterday afternoon, but said that he had chest pain, could not "breathe well" and asked that his testimony begin this morning instead.

The court agreed, and he left the court accompanied on one arm.

The duo, who once sat atop the thrones of football's top governing bodies, are charged with embezzlement and forgery over a 2 million Swiss franc (S$2.8 million) payment to Platini in 2011, years after he had ceased working as a consultant for Fifa.

Blatter argued before the trial that the money was "a wage payment that was due" to Platini, and was "correctly declared" and "billed accordingly and approved by all responsible Fifa authorities".

Platini, 66, said that "we will prove in court that I acted with the utmost honesty, that the payment of the remaining salary was due to me by Fifa and is perfectly legal".

Three judges will hear the trial, which runs until June 22.

A verdict is due on July 8. If convicted, Blatter and Platini could face up to five years in prison.

Prosecutors say the belated payout to the Frenchman, then the head of the European football federation Uefa, was "made without a legal basis". They allege the money was not owed to Platini and that he was not entitled to the social security contributions he claimed on it.

Blatter's crime was "to confirm and approve the invoices".

But right from the start yesterday morning, attorneys for both men sought to challenge the proceedings.

Lorenz Erni, Blatter's lawyer, argued that Fifa did not have grounds to bring a case against its former chief as a private plaintiff because no senior-level executives at football's governing body endorsed the idea.

Dominic Nellen, Platini's lawyer, then argued this case should be heard by the cantonal court in Zurich, where Fifa is based, and not at the federal criminal court.

"The matter of this so-called 'fake invoice' should have been handled in Zurich," said Nellen.

"It has nothing to do with federal competences and we have the right to be heard at the cantonal court level."

Thomas Hildbrand, the federal prosecutor who brought the case, criticised both proposals as stalling tactics. A lawyer for Fifa said the payment at the heart of the case "was never authorised by Fifa" and only by Blatter himself.

The court rejected the request to move the case to a single cantonal court, and also refused the defendants' attempts to have Fifa dismissed as a plaintiff.

The trial in Bellinzona bookends a tumultuous decade for Fifa. In mid-2015, police raided Zurich hotels where its executives had gathered, as part of an international probe into allegations of racketeering, money laundering and fraud.

Blatter resigned days later as head of Fifa, and both men were banned from football in December that year over the payment scandal.

